LAFC signs prolific goal-scorer Denis Bouanga

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles FC has signed prolific goal-scorer Denis Bouanga to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

The deal announced Friday, which includes a team option for 2028, allows LAFC to move forward with the centerpiece of its attack secured for at least four seasons.

The 29-year-old Bouanga won the Golden Boot as Major League Soccer´s top scorer in 2023, getting 20 goals in the regular season while earning an MLS All-Star berth and being named an MVP finalist. The speedy, accurate striker was also the top goal-scorer in the CONCACAF Champions League, and he led all MLS players with 38 goals across all competitions while LAFC reached its second straight MLS Cup Final.

“Denis has made an incredible impact on LAFC and our league over the last two seasons and has been critical to our success,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said. “We are excited to see one of the best players in the league make this long-term commitment to LAFC and continue our commitment to winning championships in Los Angeles.”