Will dynasts deliver, this time?

The dynasts have truly showcased their political prowess by orchestrating the general elections, which have been dubbed as the most contentious in Pakistan’s electoral history. Despite facing criticism for their lacklustre performance over sixteen months and the Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI)’s relentless narrative of victimization, they managed to manipulate the electoral process to their advantage. This strategic manoeuvring has resulted in them consolidating their control over three key provinces and clinching a formidable two-thirds majority in the federal government.

The journey back to the old Pakistan, which commenced with the ousting of the PTI government two years ago, has now culminated in a series of events that underscore the erosion of democratic values. Instances of curtailed freedom of expression, settling of political scores, marginalization of the former ruling party from electoral procedures, and the ambiguous nature of electoral outcomes all contribute to this regression.

Despite facing numerous challenges, the dynasts have navigated the intricate landscape of Pakistani politics with finesse. Their ability to navigate through these challenges and emerge victorious speaks volumes about their political acumen and resilience. This triumph also signifies a consolidation of their power and influence, positioning them as the dominant force in the country’s political arena.

However, the road ahead remains fraught with uncertainties and challenges. The responsibility to steer the nation towards progress and stability now lies squarely on the shoulders of those who are often blamed for the country’s woes. It remains to be seen how they will address the pressing issues facing the nation, including economic instability, social discord, and democratic fragility. In a twist of fate that seems to defy logic and reason, Pakistan finds itself once again under the rule of dynastic leaders, despite the tumultuous consequences of their previous reigns. The return of these dynasts to power heralds a troubling era for the nation, characterized by unprecedented inflation, a burdened national exchequer, and a fractured society.

The responsibility to steer the nation towards progress and stability now lies squarely on the shoulders of those who are often blamed for the country’s woes.

While the dynasts are busy formulating power-sharing formulas with their coalition partners to maintain their grip on power, the economy languishes in a state of disarray. Skyrocketing inflation rates, exacerbated by reckless fiscal policies and mismanagement, have left ordinary citizens struggling to make ends meet. The burden of servicing the nation’s mounting debt falls disproportionately on the shoulders of the poor and middle class, while the elite continue to enjoy their privileges unscathed.

Moreover, the societal fabric of Pakistan stands torn asunder, with divisions deepening along ethnic, religious, and socioeconomic lines. The widening gap between the haves and the have-nots has bred resentment and discontent among the populace, further fuelling social unrest and instability. The failure of successive governments to address these underlying grievances has only served to exacerbate the situation, pushing the country to the brink of collapse.

The puzzle now is how to sustain this power. With the economy in disarray, society divided, and democracy wounded, the responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of the very dynasts blamed for the predicament. However, judging by the performance of these dynasts in their previous government, albeit brief, it appears they’ve failed to address the challenges. Forced to seek IMF loans, they’ve resorted to increasing taxes on the poor and middle classes while slashing subsidies on essential commodities. Moreover, public services like education and health are being privatized. Post-Musharraf civilian governments continue the tradition of currency devaluation and interest rate hikes, further burdening ordinary citizens.

While the dynasts control the country’s resources, their tax contribution remains below thirty per cent, focusing instead on incentives. The real economic change will only come when both production rates and people’s purchasing power increase, necessitating the inclusion of all untaxed sectors. Another means of wealth redistribution outlined by the constitution is a robust system of local governments, economically, politically, and administratively autonomous, with a substantial portion of provincial budgets allocated to them. However, the dynasts oppose such decentralization.

Although resources are transferred from the federation to the provinces, they often remain trapped in provincial capitals, leaving vast regions like Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi outside the development circle. The creation of new provinces faces obstacles, while dynastic opposition impedes power and resource transfer to lower levels. Inaction by local governments shields political parties from public pressure, subjecting them to the control of mafias and undermining democracy’s solidity.

The concept of human dignity, fundamental to democracy and national unity, is undermined by outdated legal frameworks enforced by the dynasts, stifling societal freedom of thought. Fear and intimidation, perpetuated by the enforcement of nineteenth-century legal frameworks, divide society and deter investment. The dynasts cherish democracy only to safeguard their entrenched privileges, viewing anything beyond as a threat. Their inherent hostility to the rule of law favours autocratic policies.

If the dynasts waste the opportunity in their bid to preserve the status quo, they have lots of reasons to do it. They confront a robust opposition party which has returned to the lower house as the largest party of the country despite countless obstacles and coercion; it also governs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. If the People’s Party, which happens to lead to move to guard aristocratic interests, and stand as the major beneficiary of confrontation politics, continues its time-serving policy with the PML-N and remains indifferent to broader reforms, it may signify the end of dynastic rule, though its demise is not yet apparent.

At this critical juncture in Pakistan’s history, the choices made by its leaders will have far-reaching consequences for the future of the nation. Will they continue down the path of self-interest and self-preservation, or will they rise to the challenge and embrace the mantle of leadership with integrity and purpose? The fate of Pakistan hangs in the balance, and only time will tell if its dynastic rulers are up to the task.

