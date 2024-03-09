Country’s success tied to Balochistan’s: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir visited on Friday Balochistan’s Awaran district and said that the “success of Balochistan is the success of Pakistan”, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“People of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds. Armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies will continue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity,” the ISPR quoted the army chief

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Army for socio-economic development and agriculture in the province.

Gen Munir also interacted with local elders, farmers and families of martyrs during the visit and assured them of the military’s support for their security and welfare.

“While interacting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasized the importance of agriculture and the army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI),” said the military’s media wing.

The army chief said that farmers will be provided with agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells and guidance by agriculture experts so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan.

Gen Munir also inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students, said the ISPR. The statement added that the COAS “appreciated the establishment of yet another cadet college in Balochistan for the people of the area”.

He maintained that the army will continue development and carry out relief activities with the concerned civil authorities. The army chief was received by Corps Commander Balochistan on arrival at Awaran.