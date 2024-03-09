Punjab CM hails women’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday heaped praise on socio-economic contribution of women.

“I am proud of women’s role in all walks of life,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while addressing as a chief guest at a function organised by Punjab Women’s Development Department on the International Women’s Day.

The CM inspected the stalls of Punjab Food Authority, Sanat Zar, Qasre Behbood, PITB, Punjab Small Industry Corporation, and Bank of Punjab. She expressed deep interest in the items displayed at these stalls, especially the handicrafts and handmade items. She bought a beautiful suit by paying for it herself. She got information about food and other women issues at the stall of Punjab Food Authority. She was briefed about the Scooty Scheme at the stall of Bank of Punjab. It was told that Bank of Punjab has given three free scooties through a lottery to the Naaz account holders, reserved for women. The Chief Minister also interacted with the students doing embroidery and painting at Toyota’s stall. She signed the banner of Women Development Department, and wrote her message,”I am proud of the women who are contributing in every field.”

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Members Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary and other officers concerned were present at the venue.Separately, Punjab’s first female Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made history by inaugurating Spring Plantation Drive 2024 on International Women’s Day. She planted a banyan tree in Sheikhupura’s Dargai Gill Forest Park on the occasion.

Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also planted a banyan tree. Additionally, 2000 women and students planted 12,000 saplings in Dargai Gill Forest Park at the same time. Madam Chief Minister said, “Women have the unique honor of planting 12,000 saplings at the same time in this year’s plantation drive on the International Women’s Day.” Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,”Plantation drive will help deal with the climate change issue, as trees reduce environmental pollution and smog.” She added.”Trees prevent soil erosion and play an important role in enhancing the fertility of soil.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed that another 6 lakh saplings including banyan will be planted across the province on the same day. A total of 1 crore 40 lakh saplings will be planted under this year’s drive. It was also briefed that a large-scale plantation would also be done along the banks of rivers and canals. Separately, the students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) met with the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the CM office. The LUMS Leadership and LUMUN winning team exchanged views with the CM Maryam Nawaz.

The LUMS students while communicating on the occasion stated that they felt overjoyed to see Maryam Nawaz Sharif working as a Chief Minister. Maryam Nawaz becoming a Chief Minister depicts a real change for which this society was long awaiting. CM while talking with the students stated that she deems an excellent investment with regard to spending on the students adding that all the resources will be utilized and remain available for the welfare of the students. The brisk surfacing of talent in Pakistan is welcoming. The practice of holding conversation and consultation with the students will continue in future as well. We take a lot of pride in being a Pakistani. The LUMS students also lauded the services of ASP Shehar Bano.

The LUMS team meeting with the CM comprised Habib Shehryar, Sabeen Hamood, Mahnoor Gul, Raheel Hasan Siddiqui, Shanze Hashim, Malik Daniyal Umar Khan and Laiba Abid. Member Provincial Assembly Rana Sikandar Hayat, Secretary Higher Education, Vice Chancellor LUMS Dr. Ali Cheema, Dean Dr. Ali Yawar Khan and Director Nuzhat Kamran participated. Chairman PEEF Dr. Amjad Saqib, Secretary Higher Education, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir, Dr. Numan Maqbool, Dr. Muzaffar Hashmi, Dr. Kamran Shams and Dr. Naveed Hassan were also present on the occasion.