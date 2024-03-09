NESPAK secures 574 dams project in KSA

NESPAK has secured a significant project of 574 dams in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with a consultancy fee of Rs. 5.2 billion (SAR 69.5 Million), by showcasing the company’s extensive experience in the field of water resources and dam engineering. This was stated by Mr. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of NESPAK, here on Friday.

The project has been awarded to NESPAK’s KSA Office by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA). The consultancy services are set to span a duration of 36 months. The scope of services includes a hydrological assessment of 574 existing dams, flood protection works at 240 locations, detailed design, and tender documents for 40 dams, detailed physical inspection of 60 dams, and the development of dam safety guidelines.

The project encompasses all regions of KSA and will require collaboration from professionals across multiple divisions within NESPAK. Mr. Khalid Mahmood, General Manager of the Water & Agriculture Division, will serve as the Project Manager. This endeavor not only contributes to the development of water infrastructure in KSA but also enhances NESPAK’s reputation as a leading engineering consultancy firm in the region.