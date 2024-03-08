Another about-turn or a genius strategy? In a shocking twist of events, Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan and PTI founder, has made a significant statement on the May 9th episode; leaving many wondering about the implications for the narrative emboldened by his supporters in the last year.

Mr Khan’s decision to acknowledge the army’s narrative marks a significant departure from his earlier stance. The PTI had long positioned itself as a party wrongfully victimised by the traditional power structures. However, what the layman views as a clear-cut denunciation by its supreme leader as he called on the state to try all those who took the law into their own hands in the strictest of ways possible gives a whiff of a convoluted political masterstroke. Acknowledging and even quoting an example from the proceedings over Capitol Hill violence in the US, the Kaptaan has thrown the ball back where it belongs: on the mighty doorstep. By removing the bone of contention that has been at the centre of every conversation featuring him and his political capital, Mr Khan asks to be given a fresh start, a clean slate. It is essential in a democratic society that no political party should be allowed to arm-twist the sovereignty of state institutions to further their petty agendas. There’s no denying that. There are no qualms about that. But what makes this public admital all the more interesting is how the state would react to the rest of the tale. If others too follow suit, confess to their wrongdoings and stand before the bench, would the rest of the political machinery be ready to embrace the mandate of PTI?

Even if the dust does settle, not much will change for the political landscape. If sanity demands a party pushed to fringes to come to terms with the consequences of its own actions, the state would also have to engage in honest introspection and course correction. It is only through transparency, accountability, and a commitment to upholding the principles of democracy that the political elite can hope to move forward and rebuild its credibility in the eyes of the public. Renewing their commitment to democratic values, nevertheless, does require the provision of transparency as far as their grievances are concerned. Khan’s message could not get more simple: punish whosoever was involved in the most heart-wrenching bout of violence against the state and its military but only if you dare to move beyond the ongoing settling of scores. *