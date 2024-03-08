End Support to TTP

On Wednesday, Pakistani ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, appealed to the UN Security Council; urging the international community to bring pressure to bear upon Taliban rulers in Afghanistan to terminate their relationship with their across-the-border shadow organisation, TTP. This significant step comes amidst growing concerns about the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan and the role that the TTP plays in destabilizing the region.

The link between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP has long been a cause for concern for Pakistan. However, the stakes have never been as high as the last few months. Damning report upon report reveals how 2023 alone saw the TTP, a banned terrorist organization, satiate its lust for innocent blood by killing at least 500 civilians and a similar number of security force personnel, the highest number of fatalities experienced in six years. Targetting civilians and security forces alike across the length and breadth of the land, they are intent on making their presence felt this year as well. Despite significant gains made by Pakistani security forces in combating terrorism, the TTP and other extremist groups continue to pose a serious threat to the country’s security and stability. The Afghan Taliban, on the other hand, have claimed to distance themselves from the TTP and have denied any involvement in its activities.

The Pakistani ambassador’s call to the UN Security Council raises important questions about the truth of Afghanistan’s claims of not allowing its land to be used for bloodshed in other countries. Despite assurances from the Afghan Taliban, the fact remains that the TTP continues to operate freely in Afghanistan, launching attacks into Pakistan and posing a significant threat to regional security.

The same day Ambassador Akram demanded the world’s attention, a dreaded terror bid was foiled by Pakistani security forces near Adiala Jail. The plot, which was reportedly orchestrated by Afghan nationals, aimed to target the high-security facility–housing none other than former prime minister Imran Khan – and cause widespread chaos and destruction.

The militant’s ability to carry out these brazen attacks highlights the need for a concerted effort by regional and international stakeholders to combat terrorism in all its forms. Till now, Pakistan can be seen trying to handle a sticky situation in a manner befitting a peace-loving and responsible state. By addressing the root causes of extremism and promoting regional cooperation, its civilian and military leadership intends to take proactive steps to safeguard the well-being of its citizens. But can they keep worrying about the civilities and the international order if their house is on fire and the ruffian keeps dousing petrol? *