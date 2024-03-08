23rd March – A Reminder For Unity, Faith And Discipline

The 23rd of March cannot be overlooked when studying the subcontinent’s political history. The day’s importance is multifaceted. It was the day when Pakistan’s political revolution gained momentum. Following its three-day general session, the Muslim League announced for the first time that “independent states” should be “autonomous and sovereign.” While the word “Pakistan” was not included in the resolution voted in Lahore on March 23, 1940, it became a key aspect of the Muslim League’s political campaign after 1940. For any student interested in the historical history of the Muslim League as a political party, the 23rd of March is an important day.

The 23rd of March is significant in the dispute over whether religion can help people form political identities. The constitutional battle for Pakistan was based on the notion that Muslims should be officially recognized as a separate nation within India.

23rd of March 1940 was a day of optimism and determination for millions of Muslims across the subcontinent. On this day, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the head of the All India Muslim League (AIML), passed a resolution proposing the formation of a new federation based on Muslim-majority territories in British India. He won the debate by explaining to party members in Lahore that Hindus and Muslims are two distinct entities, with very different cultural and theological backgrounds. During this event, the Muslim League, led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other Founding Fathers, described the events surrounding the differences between Hindus and Muslims and introduced the historical resolution that established Pakistan as a nation-state in South Asia, even though it made no mention of Pakistan. The resolution was moved on March 23rd and signed by Pakistan’s Founding Fathers.

Every year, Pakistan marks the 23rd of March with great zeal. Every year on this day, the government holds a special event to honour this day. The Lahore Resolution Day parade by Pakistan’s armed forces is the event’s principal celebration. This day commemorates the many efforts waged by our leaders, most notably our mentor Quaid-e-Azam, in the formation of our beloved nation Pakistan.

So, on March 23rd, the nation must commemorate not just Pakistan Day, but also the day for rejuvenating and reawakening national resolve to remain firm, strong, and unified in the face of all adversities with courage, honour, and determination.

Pakistan Day should serve as a reminder for us. A reminder to focus on political solutions and constitutional movements rather than radical anti-state armed struggles. The Day should remind us of our experiences as minorities and guarantee that other minorities in our country do not endure similar challenges. And it should be the day when we decide how to preserve the spirit of the Lahore Declaration in our current constitution.

These days in a nation’s history provide its natives with an opportunity to find commonalities and unify them. Pakistan after 84 years of Lahore declaration, struggles with a deepening socio-economic and political polarization. Let us commemorate this Republic Day to its true essence and spirit, the way Quaid and Iqbal would have wanted us to. Let this republic day bring the healing touch, Pakistan starves for. Nations across the globe face challenging times, whether it’s India’s ’90s economic meltdown or China’s political chaos of 1889, it is easy to abandon the country and blame the status quo. But it is the sons of soil like Jinnah and Iqbal who stand tall and change the course of history for the coming generations. For a nation to emerge out of crises of the scale Pakistan is facing right now, requires a generation which sows seeds of the trees, they know they will not sit in the shade of.

On the 84th Republic Day, Pakistan demands us to unite, accept whatever roles we are in and work like the different components of an orchestra work simultaneously for a single and unified goal, for the good of Islam and Pakistan. This ultimate and noble cause can never be materialized without strong state institutions and security forces countering external threats. Let us stand strong behind our armed forces against common threats of national interest and security, while learning to disagree with respect and honour. And if we do so, rest assured as Quaid said “You are bound to succeed”.

The writer is a freelance columnist.