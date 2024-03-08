Ruling coalition endorses Zardari’s nomination for presidency

In a significant political development, the coalition parties in Pakistan, comprising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP), have thrown their weight behind the nomination of Asif Ali Zardari from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the presidency.

The endorsement came to light during a gathering hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where members of the National Assembly and Senate from PML-N and its coalition partners were invited to a dinner reception.

The event was attended by the joint presidential candidate Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and members of their party including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator Raza Rabbani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, and Khurshid Shah.

MQM Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal also participated in the event. Leaders of the IPP, including Awn Chaudhry, and others were also present, while Senator Ishaq Dar of PML-N, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and other PML-N members of the National Assembly and Senate attended. Among them were Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Khawaja Asif, and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

During the event, PM Shehbaz reiterated his endorsement of Asif Ali Zardari for the presidency, a sentiment echoed and supported by all coalition parties present.

“We will vote for Asif Ali Zardari, and we are united to change the fate of the country,” said the premier while addressing the participants. “At this time, the country’s economy is facing difficulties. If we all contribute, the crisis will end.”