US wants India, Pakistan to hold peaceful talks on Kashmir

Washington would welcome “productive and peaceful talks” between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, but the pace, scope, and character of any dialogue is a matter for India and Pakistan to determine, said Matthew Miller, the United States State Department spokesperson.

Miller commented in response to a question regarding the US welcoming future talks between India and Pakistan on all issues, including Kashmir, particularly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his newly elected Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for assuming office. The timing of the greeting is significant, as tensions remain persistent between the two countries on various matters. The State Department spokesperson, while addressing a press briefing, said Washington welcomed the prime minister’s statement.

“The United States values its relationship with both India and Pakistan, and we want to see them have a productive and peaceful relationship,” said Miller. He added: “Of course we would welcome productive and peaceful talks between India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope, and character of any dialogue is a matter for India and Pakistan to determine.” The Indian premier, on Tuesday, congratulated PM Shehbaz on being sworn in as the country’s 24th premier.

“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” read the statement on Modi’s official X handle. The US, too, had welcomed Shehbaz’s return as prime minister and assured working with the new Pakistani government on “advancing shared interests” of the two countries.

When responding to a question regarding human rights violations and corruption in Pakistan with regard to veteran politician Javed Hashmi’s comment on the nation being in a catastrophic situation, Miller reiterated Washington’s call for respecting human rights.

“So we have made clear publicly – you’ve heard me say from this podium many times, and we have made clear from – we have made clear in our private conversations that we want to see Pakistan respect the human rights of all of its citizens,” the spokesperson said.