PTF President Aisam calls on IPC Secretary Nadeem

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Secretary General Ziaud Din called on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kayani to discuss the PTF’s visions and plans for the future at the Ministry of IPC in Islamabad on Thursday.

The IPC Secretary welcomed Aisam and Zia and congratulated them on being elected as PTF President and Secretary. He said that he was sure that a tennis player of Aisam’s stature becoming President would prove to be a good omen for the development and promotion of tennis in Pakistan. The Secretary IPC assured all possible assistance for the promotion of tennis in the Country. Aisam and Zia thanked the IPC Secretary for a very fruitful meeting and discussion and said that they would continue to meet and exchange views on various aspects.