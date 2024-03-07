Justice Malik Shehzad appointed LHC CJ

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved appointment of Justice Malik Shehzad as chief justice of the Lahore High Court.

According to a spokesperson for the President House, Dr Arif Alvi also approved the appointment of Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan as a judge of the Supreme Court. The spokesperson further said President Alvi had also approved appointment of Justice Hashim Khan Kakar as acting chief justice of Balochistan High Court.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan. Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman will administer oath to the new chief justice. After swearing-in ceremony, the new chief justice will be presented guard of honour. Arrangements have been finalised for oath-taking of Justice Malik Shehzad. Outgoing LHC chief justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti retired from service on Thursday (today).

Justice Ameer Bhatti served for two years and eight months as Lahore High Court chief justice. He took charge of his office on July 6, 2021. Justice Ameer Bhatti served the judiciary for 13 years. The LHC judges arranged a farewell for the retired chief justice.