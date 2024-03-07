Adiala Jail official faces contempt

A district court on Wednesday issued a notice of contempt of court to the superintendent of Adiala Jail for his failure to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in their bail applications.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the bail pleas of Imran Khan in six cases and Bushra Bibi in one case. Advocates representing PTI, including Sardar Bharji Khan and Amina Ali Advocate, appeared before the court.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the absence of the accused, Judge Sipra issued a contempt of court notice to the superintendent of Adiala Jail and demanded an explanation as to why contempt of court action should not be initiated against him.

The judge instructed the police officers present in the courtroom to communicate with the jail authorities and urged them to ensure the online presence of the former prime minister and his wife.

During the proceedings, Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate, representing the accused, sought the court’s understanding to mark attendance, with arguments to be presented at the next hearing. However, the judge said that if attendance was marked, arguments would also need to be heard immediately.

In response, the lawyer explained that Barrister Salman Safdar, a key figure in the case, could not attend, citing a scheduled hearing at Adiala Jail on May 9. Despite this, the judge insisted on marking the attendance of the accused through a video link, preceding any arguments.

The court adjourned the hearing until the accused could be present through video link. Upon resumption of the hearing, the accused’s presence was not established through video link, prompting the court to express indignation and issue the contempt of court notice to the superintendent of Adiala Jail. The court mandated that the superintendent submit a response on the next hearing, addressing why contempt of court action should not be taken against him.

The case will resume on March 11, with the court sternly stressing the necessity for adherence to its instructions, as underscored in the previous hearing where video link attendance was ordered for PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.