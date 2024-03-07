Two terrorists killed in separate operations in KP

The security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

During the conduct of operation in Khyber district, intense fire exchange took place in which terrorist ring leader Shamrooz also known as Sheenay was killed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In another operation conducted by the security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district, terrorist Mansoor was also successfully neutralised, it added.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians, it said.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.