Sindh Assembly: Resolution declaring Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as national democratic hero

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a resolution declaring Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a national democratic hero in the Sindh Assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Sindh Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court itself has admitted that a mistake has been made in the Bhutto case.

He said that the constitution should be amended to end the injustice.

Sindh Chief Minister said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto should be officially declared a martyr.

Murad Ali Shah also said that the decision to punish Zulfikar Ali Bhutto must be withdrawn. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s name should be marked as an official martyr.

Chief Minister Sindh said that the friends of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan had already said that they would support it.

He said that the friends of Jamaat-e-Islami and Sunni Ittehad Council are also requested to help.