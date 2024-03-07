Petition of Sunni Ittehad Council on Reserved seats, Attorney General in his personal capacity

Peshawar High Court ordered the Attorney General to appear in person on the request of Sunni Ittehad Council regarding Reserved seats.

A 5-member larger bench headed by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Atiq Shah, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Arshad Ali heard the case on the petition of the Sunni Unity Council regarding Reserved seats in the Peshawar High Court.

Advocates for the petitioner, Additional Attorney General and other parties appeared in the court.

The court ordered that the Attorney General appear in person.

Additional Attorney General Sanaullah told the court that the Attorney General has been contacted, he is in the Supreme Court today.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said that we had summoned the Attorney General.

Additional Attorney General Sanaullah said that time is also needed for the preparation of the case.

Qazi Anwar Advocate said that the new Advocate General will be appointed today, the new Advocate General will appear in this case.