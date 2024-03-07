Fury confronts Ngannou about ‘coward’ claim after arriving in KSA

Tyson Fury has confronted Francis Ngannou about a ‘coward’ claim after he arrived in Saudi Arabia to watch the MMA star’s fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury has flown in as a special guest ahead of Joshua vs Ngannou on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and traded words with the Cameroonian when they crossed paths at a pre-fight event, which was also attended by Joshua and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Britain’s WBC champion was sensationally floored by Ngannou before he claimed a split-decision win in October.

Joseph Parker’s trainer, Andy Lee, witnessed the confrontation while attending the event and told Sky Sports: “Listen, the past is not the past.

“It’s still very fresh in the memory. This Netflix thing that came out. The way it was edited, it looks like it was very much Francis’ fight. He got the last word in the documentary.

“I think Tyson felt like he had to pull him up – and he did. Fair play to him.

“There was no shouting and roaring. It was just, simply, ‘Hey, you’ve been talking about me, saying I’m a coward. Saying that you won’t fight us.

I won the fight!’ “It’s just what fighting men do, I guess. They won’t let things go.”

Fury is expected to watch the main event from the front row and has already vowed to share the ring again with Ngannou, if he produces a stunning upset win over Joshua.

“He’s a big presence and he’s quite vocal. He’ll be there, enjoying the fight,” said Lee. “You want to see the two of them getting stuck into each other.

“He said last night to Ngannou, ‘Take care of your man and I’ll take care of my man and I’ll see you again’.”