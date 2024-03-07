PTF President Aisam calls on PSB DG Shoaib

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Aisamul Haq Qureshi called on Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Shoaib Khoso to discuss the national federation’s visions and plan for the future here on Wednesday.

The DG welcomed Aisam and congratulated him on being elected as PTF President. He said he was sure that a tennis player of Aisam’s stature becoming President would prove to be a good omen for the development and promotion of tennis in Pakistan. The DG assured all possible assistance for the promotion of tennis in the country. Aisam thanked PSB DG for a very fruitful meeting and discussion and said that he would continue to meet and exchange views on various aspects.