The US election has always been closely watched by the rest of the world due to its implications on global politics and economic stability. Therefore, the Super Tuesday primary races were not only extensively covered by the American press but remained a hot commodity for media all over.

Set to be held in November, elections are fast shaping up; getting ready to take head towards the ultimate clash between the two titans. While former presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue to march towards the polls; securing major primary victories, the unexpected surge of a third-party candidate, and the growing momentum of the grassroots movement could not be overlooked by commentators. More interestingly, Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley slipped out of the race on the heels of a history-making victory over Mr Trump.

As we move closer to the ultimate clash in the US elections, it is crucial to assess who stands in the most favourable position in what appears to be a rematch of the 2020 presidential campaign. The Democratic frontrunner has a strong lead indicating broad support among voters and a solid platform that resonates with the electorate. However, polls show a neck-and-neck race.

Trump’s divisive leadership style and controversial policies have sparked strong reactions; giving him a bizarre popularity boost. On the other hand, Biden’s moderate approach and extensive political experience position him as a more stable and predictable choice for voters but the same credentials prompt people’s distrust in his ability to steer their country.

The outcome of the US elections will have far-reaching implications for the global community. A Trump re-election could mean a continuation of protectionist policies, volatile foreign relations, and unpredictable economic decisions. On the other hand, a Biden presidency has not yet delivered fully on the promises of multilateralism, diplomacy, and a more collaborative approach to global issues.

His inaction in the ongoing Palestine conflict speaks volumes about how his ideals only translate to actions when the path is easy and money bags are rolling. The choice between these two paths will shape the future of international politics and set the tone for global cooperation in the years to come. High-stakes games have officially begun. *