What Next, Madam Chief Minister?

In a country where glass ceilings are the norm and sticky floors, an unavoidable reality, any development that favours women at the expense of men is a rarity, a surreal delicacy. As a historic move for Pakistani politics, Maryam Nawaz took oath as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab last week. But following the previous dreaded pattern to the dot, people all around were quick to make light of her credentials, some questioning her experience, others chiming in with the usual misogynistic banter. Outside Pakistan, the significant milestone is being welcomed as a step towards gender equality and progress in the region. The news garnered attention from various international media outlets; praising this decision as a sign of progress in Pakistani politics, especially for Pakistani women. And why wouldn’t they? Despite making history with Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto as the first-ever woman leader of a Muslim nation in the modern world, Pakistan couldn’t produce more notable names afterwards. Still, as the celebrations have ended, congratulatory messages showered from all corners and the routine officially begun, the world around her has its eyes set on how Maryam Nawaz would lead Punjab and what changes she would bring to the region.

In her first week in office, Maryam Nawaz has wasted no time in introducing groundbreaking initiatives to improve the lives of Punjab’s citizens. From education reforms to healthcare improvements, she is committed to making a positive impact on the region.

One of her key initiatives is the launch of a new program to provide free laptops to students in Punjab. It may be incredibly easy to dismiss this as a move of showmanship but the next time you feel the urge to drop a classist comment, ask someone who was able to graduate or apply for scholarships or become an entrepreneur using this “good-for-nothing” laptop. This move aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure that every child has access to technology for their education. Additionally, CM Nawaz has also announced plans to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas and boost job opportunities for the youth.

Emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in government operations, she has vowed to crack down on corruption at all levels. Another surprising announcement came when she declared that she does not seek any special preferential treatment as the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab. She wants to be judged based on her performance and commitment to serving the people, rather than her gender. Of course, all this is easier said than done. Standing in a court of the masses with a significant chip in the armour would be a herculean task, indeed. Her declaration that her chambers would be open to the entire house was a moment of genuine hope, indeed, especially in the wake of a nauseating ruckus and politically divided assembly session but she would have to show her commitment to this resolve every single day. The shoes could not be any bigger.

While her appointment as Chief Minister may have been an appreciable step towards establishing gender equality in Pakistani politics, there is still room for improvement. Critics have pointed out that the recently announced cabinet does not fully reflect her commitment to boosting more women in high-profile roles.

It can only be hoped that the upcoming days will see her prioritise gender diversity in her cabinet and ensure that more women have the opportunity to hold leadership positions in the government. By promoting inclusivity and diversity, she can set an example for future generations of women in Pakistani politics. Only then can she truly live up to her promising start as Punjab’s first woman Chief Minister. Don’t fall into the honey-laced trap, Madam Chief Minister. For, grand pictorials and heavily attended photo sessions might look good on social media but nothing screams success like success.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786@gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram