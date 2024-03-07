ECP uploaded ‘tampered’ Forms-45s: PTI

Taimur Jhagra, a prominent figure in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has made accusations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleging tampering with Forms-45s in numerous constituencies.

Addressing the media outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Jhagra, accompanied by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and party leader Barrister Salman Akram Raja, claimed that the ECP initially released Forms-45 for several constituencies but later withdrew them from their website.

According to Jhagra, all Forms-45s were forcibly altered, purportedly due to the overwhelming number of votes in favour of PTI. He argued that this manipulation rendered it virtually impossible for opponents to secure victory without resorting to tampering. Furthermore, Jhagra asserted that the ECP subsequently uploaded these tampered Forms-45s on their website, suggesting potential electoral malpractice.

Highlighting irregularities across Balochistan, Sindh, and other provinces, Jhagra pointed out instances where numbers were allegedly changed through dubious means. He raised concerns about the legitimacy of certain polling stations, where the number of votes reportedly exceeded the actual number of voters present. Additionally, he criticised the inadequate documentation of some Forms-45s.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, echoing Jhagra’s sentiments, declared their intention to approach the high courts in Sindh and Peshawar regarding reserved seats. He expressed confidence in the judiciary’s ability to adjudicate impartially in accordance with the Constitution and the law.