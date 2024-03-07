Dialogue with Imran mandatory, says Elahi

Citing the formation of “fake cases” and underlining the necessity of “return of PTI’s real mandate”, party’s Central President Parvez Elahi has emphasised that the government’s “proposal for reconciliation” holds no significance. Talking to media after appearing before the anti-corruption court, the PTI president claimed that his party’s candidates lost the Feb 8 polls due to the alleged tampering of Form 45. “The country is being pushed towards a dire crisis by disregarding the public mandate. The election commission has reached the ‘height of cruelty and injustice’ by allocating our reserved seats to the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” he said. The PTI leader stressed that the only way to steer the country of the current crisis was to hold “direct and meaningful dialogue” with Imran Khan. “Government’s offer for reconciliation holds no meaning [in the wake of] fabricated cases and until the return of PTI’s real mandate.”