Govt hikes passport fee by 50pc

The federal government announced a significant rise in the passport fee as citizens would have to pay an additional 50 percent amount to obtain the essential travel document. Directorate General Immigration and Passports issued a notification, according to which the new fee of the passport ranges from Rs4500 to Rs27,000 According to the notification, the fee for an ordinary 36-page passport for five years has hiked from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500, while the urgent processing fee has climbed from Rs5,000 to Rs 7,500. For a 10-year validity 36-page passport, the citizens would have to pay Rs 6,700 instead of Rs 4500. The urgent fee for a 36-page passport having a validity of 10 years climbed to Rs 11,200. The people would be paying Rs 8,200 for a 72-page ordinary passport valid for 5 years, and Rs 13,500 for urgent processing. For 10-year, Rs 12,400 and Rs 20,200 have been fixed for normal and urgent processing respectively. For a 100-page passport valid for five years, the new fee has risen to Rs9000 for standard processing and Rs18,000 for urgent processing. For a 10-year validity passport of 100 pages, Rs 13,500 has been fixed for urgent processing and Rs 27,000 for urgent processing.