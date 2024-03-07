Police claim arresting habitual women’s ‘harasser’

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Police is working day and night for the protection of women in all districts of the province. In this regard, the Punjab Police has arrested a dangerous culprit involved in blackmailing and rape of women after trapping them with honey traps in Khudyan Khas Kasur. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had taken notice and directed DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz to arrest the accused, on which the police arrested the culprit Yousuf, the accused who raped women after blackmailing them and embezzled crores of rupees.

Accused Yousaf used to trap women over the phone and call them home. He was involved in making of objectionable videos besides raping the women. The accused used to blackmail women with these videos and demand money, the police team took immediate action when the video went viral on social media.

DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz said that the mobile phone of the arrested accused has been sent to the laboratory for forensics. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused who raped and harassed women. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that there is zero tolerance for harassment, abuse and violence against women.

Separately, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident of killing of two brothers Tajumal and Ghulam Ghos over old enmity in Nowshehra Virkaan area of Gujranwala. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar sought report of the incident from RPO Gujranwala.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed CPO Gujranwala to form a special team and arrest the accused as soon as possible. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and justice should be ensured on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the upgradation of the offices of women police officers is going on rapidly. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited the office of SP Investigation City Division Lahore, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar reviewed the facilities available in the office of SP Investigation City Division. SP Munaza Karamat briefed IG Punjab about the official affairs, available human resources and facilities. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, all offices of women police officers are being upgraded with modern resources. Punjab Police will further empower women officers and officials with latest policing resources and modern training. Dr. Usman Anwar said that highly educated and trained women officers and officials have ensured easy delivery of service to women citizens. IG Punjab said that priority measures have been taken to prevent gender-based crimes and punish the criminals. SP Operations Ali Raza and SP Investigation City Division Munaza Karamat and other officers were present at the spot.