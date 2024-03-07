PM distributes compensation among KP rain victims

In his first visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after assuming office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday distributed compensation amount to victims of the recent torrential rains in the province.

In a ceremony held at Governor House, Shehbaz Sharif also asked concerned authorities to assess demolished and partially damaged houses within five days. The prime minister directed to compensate the victims by March 11. He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant departments to use helicopters for transportation to expedite the compilation of estimates for all destroyed and partially damaged houses in far-flung districts of the province to ensure payment within the specified time frame.

The prime minister stated that delay in this regard would be unacceptable, and officials who failed to meet their targets would be held accountable. Shehbaz Sharif said that Rs 700,000 would be allocated for the repair of each demolished house and Rs 300,000 for each partially damaged house.

The prime minister said that the cash recompense was not an alternative to human life, but rather a sign of economic comfort to their families, allowing them to live with dignity in society. On behalf of the federal government, PM Shehbaz distributed Rs. 2 million to the heirs of each deceased and Rs. 500,000 to each injured. During the recent torrential rains and floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 persons were killed, 27 of whom were children while 62 others sustained injuries. Among those in attendance were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Members of the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Engr Amir Muqam and Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

Earlier on Tuesday, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) released Rs 39 million among the legal heirs of the people who died during the recent torrential rains in the province The PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributed cheques among families of the deceased. Financial assistance was provided to the affected families of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Charsadda, Miran, and other cities.