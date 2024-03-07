COAS unveils HAIDER tank at Heavy Industries Taxila

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir graced the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) with his presence on Wednesday, presiding over the rollout ceremony of the HAIDER tank (Pilot Project), the military said.

The ceremony, held at the prestigious military facility, marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s indigenisation efforts in the field of defence, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, officials from the Chinese state company NORINCO, high-ranking officials from the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Army, and various military and civilian officials from HIT.

At the ceremony, HIT proudly unveiled the HAIDER tank, a product of collaborative efforts between NORINCO China and several industries within Pakistan. According to the ISPR, the HAIDER tank represents a leap in tank warfare capabilities, boasting cutting-edge technology and remarkable firepower, protection, and maneuver characteristics.

Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in defence innovation by Pakistan’s defence industry. The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the technical capabilities of the HAIDER tank and the strides made in achieving indigenisation in arms and armament.

General Munir expressed his admiration for the technical prowess exhibited by the HAIDER tank and commended the collaborative efforts that led to its development. The COAS also visited other manufacturing facilities within the Heavy Industrial Complex, where he acknowledged the commitment of the officers and workforce in reaching another technological milestone.

Upon his arrival, General Munir was warmly received by the Chairman of HIT, further emphasising the importance and support of the leadership in the development of indigenous defence capabilities.

The rollout of the HAIDER tank not only marks a significant achievement for HIT but also underscores the growing collaboration between Pakistan and China in the field of defence technology.