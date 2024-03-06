I’ve made big films but ‘Heeramandi’ is my biggest project: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali teased a mega spectacle and cinematic masterpiece in his hotly-anticipated web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Known for his magical touch of grandeur and larger-than-life productions, veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set for his digital debut with the much-awaited and talked-about web series ‘Heeramandi’, featuring a star-studded cast. Speaking about the show, SLB teased in a recent press conference that despite the digital shift, a cinematic masterpiece awaits the audience in each episode of the series, as he has surprised himself with this one.

“I’ve made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me,” the veteran said. “But while shifting to digital with Netflix, I’ve taken it up a notch.”

Underscoring the grandeur of the venture, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director teased, “Heeramandi is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special and I have surprised myself with this one.” The synopsis of the web show suggests that the series will ‘explore stories of courtesans’, played by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal and the ‘hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, during pre-independent India’.