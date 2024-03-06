Armed Forces had nothing to do with the electoral process

The top military commanders on Tuesday committed that planners, instigators, abettors, perpetrators and desecrators of martyrs’ monuments and attackers of military installations on May 9, 2023 would certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place,” the statement added. The ISPR statement came at the conclusion of the Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in the chair.

The forum noted with concern organised misinformation and fake news being spread by certain nefarious elements to sow despondency and divisions within the society and urged the proud people of Pakistan to remain positive and united and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of the country. The participants affirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in the journey towards enduring stability, prosperity and security.

The forum noted that the armed forces of Pakistan at great peril to their primary responsibility, provided a security environment for the conduct of the general election 2024 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process. However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning armed forces with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which is highly deplorable.

“It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public wellbeing, the entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings,” it added.

The forum emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled-for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.

It noted with satisfaction the smooth democratic transition of power in the Centre and provinces. The forum hoped that the post-election environment would bring in the desired political and economic stability resulting in peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. The forum expressed that it strongly believed that democratic consolidation is the way forward for the country.

It affirmed that military leadership is cognisant of the full spectrum of the challenges and threats and it remains committed to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

The forum reiterated to continue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socio-economic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of one document regime and respectable and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

The military leadership paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. The forum resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with the full might of the state.

The army chief directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy. The forum expressed concerns over the continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemned the unabated human rights violations by India. Forum reaffirmed that Pakistan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally at all levels.

The forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

“The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue,” COAS said.

The forum appreciated the efforts of civil administration, law enforcement agencies and security forces for providing all-out assistance during the general elections in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s guidelines for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds.

The army chief stressed the field commanders to continue maintaining high standards of professionalism, operational preparedness and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.