PM announces relief package for calamity-hit Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the calamity-hit coastal town of Gwadar on Tuesday and announced an extensive relief package for the affected populace.

The newly-elected premier announced monetary compensation for the affectees. He announced Rs2 million each for the families of the deceased, Rs0.5 million for the injured and Rs0.75 million for families whose houses were damaged in the torrential rainfall.

The prime minister said the package would be disbursed within four days. “This is not a favour. This is the duty of the newly-elected government and it is my duty as the prime minister. This is neither any favour nor anything else,” he maintained.

He also distributed cheques and relief goods including food items, blankets, water coolers and others necessities among the affected people. The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti and other lawmakers.

Earlier, during the flight to the disaster zone, the premier was briefed by the chairman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding the damage caused by the flash floods in the town and southern Balochistan. The floods were triggered by relentless rainfall on February 28.

Shehbaz was also updated on the ongoing rescue and relief operation in the affected areas. PM Shehbaz also directed authorities to form a robust system for advanced detection of natural calamities using modern technology and satellites. He ordered the prompt restoration of communication infrastructure in the flood-stricken areas and tasked a detailed assessment of the damages caused to private properties. Shehbaz, on his first visit as a newly-elected PM, urged the authorities to develop a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation plan for the flood victims. “No effort should be left in the assistance of the victims”, he emphasized.

Last week, Gwadar was declared a ‘disaster zone’ by the Balochistan caretaker government following a devastating spell of rain which triggered flash floods in the area.