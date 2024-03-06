AAZ assures Shehbaz of cooperation

A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by former president Asif Ali Zardari called upon newly elected premier Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday in Islamabad, said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also part of the delegation which congratulated Shehbaz on his newly assumed position and conveyed their good wishes.

The former president assured PM Shehbaz about the PPP’s support for the new government and its efforts towards economic stability, development, and prosperity of the country. “I am deeply grateful to Almighty God and the people who have once again allowed me to serve Pakistan,” the statement quoted the premier.

Shehbaz also expressed his gratitude to allied parties. “I am thankful for the trust of our allied parties in the NA for electing me.”

The PM maintained that his government is determined to “work day and night for the development and prosperity of Pakistan with the grace of God and hard work”.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah was also part of the PPP delegation. Senator Ishaq Dar, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and former interim chief minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi were also present.

Shahbaz, 72, took the oath of office on Monday to officially become prime minister for a second time – nearly four weeks after the general election at a simple but impressive ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by the services chiefs, government functionaries and senior politicians from the ruling coalition parties and other dignities.