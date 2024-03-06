Imran to decide about reconciliation with Establishment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will decide about reconciliation with the establishment. The chief minister made the remarks after meeting the former premier, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Gandapur said that both the establishment and institutions “are ours” but the decision for reconciliation with the establishment will be made by Khan, who is the only prime minister to be ousted through a no-confidence motion. Insisting on his strong stance towards the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the firebrand PTI leader said that the government in the Centre stole his party’s mandate. “We will not reconcile with mandate thieves. We will create such a system that no one can steal the mandate in future,” he said. The KP CM said the provincial government would maintain a working relationship with the federal government in the future.