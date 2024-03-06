Met Dept forecasts cold, pleasant Ramazan

As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the Met Department has released its weather forecast, predicting cold and pleasant conditions across the country during the first ashra of the month.

According to the department, there is a possibility of the moon’s formation on March 10, indicating the beginning of Ramazan. Met Director General Sardar Sarfraz highlighted the likelihood of the moon’s sighting on March 10, particularly emphasizing the probability of Ramazan moon sightings in Sindh and Punjab. This announcement brings anticipation among the Muslim community as they prepare for the fasting month ahead.

Across the country, the Meteorological Department anticipates cold and pleasant weather during the first 10 days of Ramazan, while in Lahore, the situation was reported to be a little different on Tuesday with cloudy mornings and the prevalence of cold winds.

Moreover, alongside the weather forecast, alarming reports of rising dengue cases have emerged in Punjab, particularly in Lahore. Within a span of 24 hours, 44 pneumonia cases have been reported in the province, adding to the burden of healthcare facilities already grappling with the pandemic.

This year alone, Punjab has recorded a staggering 458 deaths and over 36,000 cases of dengue, reflecting the severity of the situation. In Lahore, specifically, the statistics are alarming, with 73 deaths and more than 8,000 cases of pneumonia reported so far this year.

The emergence of dengue cases amidst the approaching Ramadan highlights the need for intensified efforts in public health measures and mosquito control programs to mitigate the spread of the disease.

As citizens prepare for the month of fasting and prayers, authorities are urged to prioritize health safety measures to safeguard communities against health threats during this crucial period.