Zalmi edge out Sultans as Babar Azam shines

Babar Azam’s brilliant 40-ball 64 edged Peshawar Zalmi to a four-run victory in a thriller against Multan Sultans in the 21st match of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing a total of 204-5, the Sultans could reach 200-5 with Iftikhar Ahmed remaining not out on a blinder 27-ball 60, smashing four boundaries and five sixes. Chris Jordan had also compiled a 12-ball 30 with three boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Mohammad Rizwan looked good for his 24-ball 32 before he was run out.

Tayyab Tahir made an 18-ball 26.

Other batters, Reeza Hendricks (5), Dawid Malan (19), and Khushdil Shah (11) failed to show significant resistance with the bat.