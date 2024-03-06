According to a report making rounds on social media, executions in Iran have reached an eight-year high in the past year, with a staggering 834 individuals being put to death. This alarming statistic has raised serious concerns among human rights groups worldwide.

Two years after the suspicious death in custody of Mahsa Amini caught Tehran by surprise, this surge in executions is a clear indication of the government’s blatant disregard for the worth of human life; highlighting a systematic failure to uphold fundamental liberties. Because the political cost of the Islamic Republic’s crimes is too insignificant, especially outside Iran, international condemnation and calls for reform have done little to stop the killings. The world has thus far failed to compel Iran to adhere to basic principles of justice and respect for human dignity. This inaction has only emboldened the regime to continue its draconian practices.

In the face of such oppression, some brave individuals have chosen to speak out against the regime’s brutal tactics. Many have gone on hunger strikes inside prison cells, while others have defied the authoritarian machinery to share their stories with the international media. These courageous actions are a testament to the resilience and determination of those who refuse to be silenced.

The situation in Iran could not get more dire, with the lives of countless individuals hanging in the balance. The stakes are incredibly high, as each execution represents a grave violation of human rights and a tragic loss of life. It is imperative that the international community takes urgent action to hold Iran accountable for its actions and ensure the protection of its citizens. As can be seen, by an extremely small turnout in its general elections, ordinary men and women are fast losing hope in the system.

Against such a bleak outlook where innocent people keep walking on eggshells – in constant dread of what actions of theirs could push them to gallows – the rest of us cannot afford to stand idly by. Considering how previous attempts at persuasion have failed, a combination of advocacy efforts, trade incentives and interest by global peacekeeping organisations might be considered to bring about lasting change and uphold the principles of justice and human dignity for all. *