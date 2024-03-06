Annual Sports Day Spectacle

The Smart School’s Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Campuses and Gulistan-e-Jauhar Campuses came together for an exhilarating display of athleticism and sportsmanship at the Gulistan Scout and Training Centre, Karachi. The grand Annual Sports Day, held on February 28th and 29th, was themed “Fueling Ambition, Igniting Achievement,” embodying the spirit of empowerment and excellence.

The event commenced with an invocation to the Almighty, attended by a distinguished panel of guests from the Regional Office Badr Mir (Regional Head South TSS &Colleges), Zohaib Rahim Siyal (Relationship Manager), Sindhu Bilal ( Regional Academic Lead SRO TSS), Zohra Sarshar ( Academic Coordinate SRO TSS), Zehra Tariq (Manager TRES Operations) & Sidra Tauheed ( Teacher Trainer). Students from both campuses captivated the audience with stunning performances that left parents spellbound, eliciting thunderous applause.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as students enthusiastically participated in a variety of engaging games, showcasing their talents and competitive spirit. The day culminated with the presentation of medals to the victorious participants, acknowledging their outstanding achievements. Furthermore, medals of participation were distributed to all participants, emphasizing the school’s commitment to valuing and encouraging every individual’s effort and contribution.

The Annual Sports Day at The Smart School was a resounding success, fostering a sense of camaraderie, sportsmanship, and pride among students, parents, and faculty alike. It underscored the school’s dedication to holistic development and nurturing a culture of excellence.