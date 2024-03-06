For Palestine: JI announces solidarity march on 10th

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has announced that the JI would hold Palestine solidarity march in Islamabad on March 10 (Sunday).

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday following the meeting of JI Majlise Aamla, he also called for observing Women’s Day in honor of Gaza women and children. Haq said the JI working committee discussed prevailing political situation and war in Gaza. Emphasizing disappointment in the newly elected prime minister’s silence on Palestine, he said the government which formed on fake mandate would never dare to speak for Palestinians due to fear of the US.

The Islamabad march would be held from Aabpara Chowk to the US Embassy and it aimed to put pressure on Washington to stop its support for Israeli atrocities in Gaza, where the Zionist forces have killed over 30,000 Palestinians, including 11,000 children. He criticized the OIC and Muslim world leaders for their silence on the Israeli forces’ brutalities in the occupied land, urging them to take concrete steps to aid Palestinians.

Haq demanded an election audit and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate rigging in the Feb 8 polls. He called for the resignation of the chief election commissioner, highlighting the JI’s stance against electoral fraud. The chief election commissioner, he said, failed to conduct free and transparent polls. He asserted that the JI’s mandate was stolen, vowing the party would actively oppose this infringement on people’s rights. He predicted challenges for the government elected on a false mandate, stating that the JI would persist in its struggle for the people’s rights amidst economic hardships and inflation.