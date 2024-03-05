An evening with decorated Olympian Mudassar Asghar

In the 13th episode of ‘Meet A Hockey Stalwart’, organised by Major (r) Peerzada, Pakistan’s former international, Col (r) Mudassar Asghar was the distinguished guest here on the other day. The inside right won silver medal at the 1972 Olympics and bronze in 1976. He served as the secretary general of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from 1993-1999. Pakistan won their last global title, the 1994 World Cup, during his tenure. Earlier that year, Pakistan had won the annual FIH Champions Trophy after 14 years, magnificently hosted in Lahore. The gathering at Lahore’s Golf and Country club included several hockey greats: Dr. Tariq Aziz (victorious captain of the 1968 Olympics), Manzoorul Hassan (1982 World Cup winner), Lt Col (r) Saeed Khan (1978 World Cup winner), Usman Sheikh (1994 World Cup winner). Also present were prominent personalities from other sports: Lt Col Asif Dar, Wing Commander Pervaiz Saeed Mir and Lt Col Asif Mehdi.

Mudassar Asghar recalled: “In 1966 I played my first nationals for Rawalpindi. I missed a couple of nationals during my cadetship at the PMA. The army team called me for the 1969 national championships though I was still at the academy — a rarity. My international debut came in 1971 in Holland in a match against the hosts. At the 1972 Olympics, Pakistan lost in the final against Germany. Dissatisfied with the umpiring, Pakistan players misbehaved during the medal ceremony and 13 of us including me were banned by the FIH for life (later reduced to one year). It was my disallowed goal which caused the most consternation. I returned to the national folds in 1974. My next and last title tournament was the 1976 Olympics.”

Turning to coaching:

“In 1980, I was sent to Mexico for three years to coach their men’s and women’s national teams. I was the Pakistan team’s coach from 1987-88. We won the Indira Gandhi Tournament and finished second at the 1988 Champions Trophy. As the PHF’s secretary, 1994 was the most satisfying year. In 1995, I was the manager of the Pakistan team that won the pre-Olympic tournament in Atlanta. The preparations for the Olympics were going well. But a section of players revolted against me. I left the team and Pakistan finished sixth at the 1996 Olympics — the worst position till then. ” Col Mudassar expressed his gratitude to all those present especially Major Peerzada, the organizer of the event.