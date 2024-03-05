Shehbaz sworn in as 24th PM

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif took the oath of office as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, a day after being elected the premier for the second time.

The premier was administered the oath by President Arif Alvi at the President House.

PML-N leaders including Shehbaz’s brother, three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif, also attended the ceremony.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the newly sworn-in premier was presented guard of honour at the Prime Minister House.

In a not-so-shocking spectacle on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif took the reins as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan and wasted no time in diving into the nation’s ongoing challenges while setting his sights on the lofty goal of steering the country into the elite G20 club by 2030. The new captain of the ship sailed smoothly to victory – returning to the throne after a brief hiatus since August 2023 – leaving his opponent Omar Ayub securing a mere 92 votes, precisely 24 days after the country’s ‘controversial general elections.’

The magic number to seize the prime ministerial office was 169 votes.

In a cordial gesture of diplomatic goodwill, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he took oath as Pakistan’s premier.

The felicitations were conveyed via a cable sent by the crown prince himself, underscoring the amicable relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his sincere wishes for PM Shehbaz’s success in his new role, reflecting the mutual respect and admiration shared between the two nations.

Moreover, in his message, the crown prince conveyed his hopes for the continuous progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan under PM Shehbaz’s leadership.

Separately, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Monday congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office. The Malaysian prime minister expressed best wishes for him and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, for which PM Shehbaz thanked him, saying that Pakistan and Malaysia had a long-standing brotherly relationship. During a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan wanted to further promote trade and diplomatic ties with Malaysia. The prime minister also invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan.