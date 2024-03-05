Islamabad United edges Peshawar Zalmi

Shadab Khan’s all-round performance trumped Aamir Jamal’s batting heroics to guide Islamabad United to victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 here on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi opted to field first and drew first blood as Saim Ayub bowled Alex Hales on the first ball of the innings.

Colin Munro hit Ayub for a six and a four in the next over, but the bowler had the last laugh as he dismissed the batter while attempting for another boundary. With Islamabad United stranded at 28-2 in three overs, skipper Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha joined hands to help the team recover.

They knitted a 65-run partnership for the third wicket in 44 balls to push the team’s total to 90 in 10 overs.

However, Salman Irshad got Agha caught behind in the 11th over to break the partnership and force a comeback for the visitors.

Agha went to the pavilion after a gutsy 37 off 25, which featured four boundaries and two sixes. Khan was joined by Jordan Cox for another brilliant partnership which accumulated 68 runs in 39 balls, dominated by the captain.