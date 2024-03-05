LHC moved to remove Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday moved to remove the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from his post, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

As per details, a citizen named Mashkoor Hussain filed a plea in Lahore High Court seeking the removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman.

The plea stated that Sanjrani has been elected as a member of the Balochistan Assembly and he cannot retain both seats at the same time.

Hence, the court should bar him from performing duties as Senate chairman and order to vacate his senate seat, the plea stated.

Earlier, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate and senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, obtained 19,748 votes and won from the PB-32 constituency in the general election 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the notification, announcing the victory of the BAP candidate from the PB-32 constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is set to retire as a Senator in March 2024. Asif Ali Zardari is the joint candidate of the PPP as well as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the president slot

In a separate development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the election schedule on the six vacant seats in the Senate. Six seats were declared vacant when the Senate members were elected as members of other houses.

These six Senate seats including one vacant seat in Islamabad, two in Sindh and three vacant seats in Balochistan.

The polling for the by-election will take place on March 14, spanning from 9 am to 4 pm.