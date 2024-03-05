World TB Day 2024 commemorated

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Common Management Unit (CMU) for AIDS, TB, and Malaria, in collaboration with JSI & Dopasi Foundation, on Monday observed World TB Day 2024 with unwavering dedication to the global theme, “Yes! We Can End TB!”

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to combating tuberculosis (TB) by ensuring free diagnostic and treatment facilities across public and private health institutions. With Pakistan ranking fifth among high burden countries globally, the country witnesses approximately 608,000 new TB cases and 15,000 drug-resistant TB cases annually. To confront this challenge, the government provides free TB diagnostic and treatment services in over 1500 public and private facilities, involving more than 15,000 general practitioners in TB control efforts.

Emphasizing the scale of the challenge, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani addressed the task of finding and treating 2.2 million individuals affected by TB, including children and those battling Drug-Resistant TB. Additionally, the government aims to administer TB Preventive Treatment to over 1.2 million people, reaffirming its dedication to preserving lives and safeguarding communities.

Dr. Razia Kaniz Fatima, National Coordination for Coordination Management Unit, AIDS, TB, and Malaria, emphasized this year’s World TB Day theme, highlighting the necessity for collective action, innovation, and collaboration to accelerate progress towards eradicating TB as a public health menace.