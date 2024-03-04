Rape in India

Social media has been buzzing with outrage and shock in the wake of the brutal gang rape of a Brazilian tourist in India. The incident, which took place during a trip to attend the high-profile Ambani wedding, has sparked heated debates and discussions; once again bringing attention to the issue of sexual violence and safety for women travelling alone.

Many have condemned the heinous act and called for justice to be served swiftly and harshly. The lack of safety measures and accountability for such crimes has also been criticized, with demands for stricter laws and better enforcement to protect tourists and locals alike.

However, what twists the dagger further amidst the outpouring of support is a disturbing trend of victim-blaming and shaming on various online platforms. Some have questioned the vlogger’s intentions instead of focusing on the perpetrators and the systemic issues that allow such crimes to occur.

While no words are strong enough to condemn the ordeal, it is just as important to channel this energy towards constructive actions rather than feeding into negativity and hate. Condemning the outrage does not mean ignoring or dismissing the seriousness of the crime, but rather, it means approaching the situation with empathy, understanding, and a commitment to seeking justice and change.

It is crucial to reflect on the underlying issues that contribute to such atrocities. Why is it that a country that makes such a big deal of excelling as a superpower refuses to pay due attention to the fact that it shamelessly houses several rape capitals of the world? As Modi’s government continues to pay lip service to condemning violence against women, its actions say something different. The state might be forced to issue hollow statements or arrest a couple accused because the victim in this case was not from Manipur or a measly Muslim but haven’t we lost counts of the times his government defends these atrocities committed against women? *