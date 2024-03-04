Emerging Peril – Indian Mercenary Mavericks

While the whole world’s conscience reverberates with desperate laments of Ukranians and Palestinians, our Eastern neighbour has again proved that its “Banya” psychology and proclivity for money-making vetoes altruistic ethos. While India has left no stone unturned to prove Pakistan as a hub of terrorism through its fake media outlets which were busted by EU Disinfo Lab, the fact of the matter is that India is itself a terrorist breeding nursery and is exporting “trained manpower” to fight alongside Israelis and Russians.

Several cases of Indian mercenaries fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with their Israeli and Russian counterparts with the Indian Government’s acquiescence have been reported by International media. So far, more than 200 Zionist 720-Indian citizens, mainly from the Bnei Menashe Community, have volunteered for IDF to contribute to the genocide of Palestinians. Four of these Indian fighters have been killed in Gaza.

India has meticulously cultivated a global network of assassins, whose proficiency is starkly exemplified in the targeted eliminations of individuals.

Indian newspaper, “The Wire” claimed that recently, the Russian Moscow Centre has recruited 100 Indian nationals as “helpers”. These helpers are given initial combat training and then are sent to different commands to fight alongside their Russian comrades. The actual number of recruited Indians may be in the thousands as Moscow Centre is only one of the hundreds of recruitment centres sprawled over the whole country. The individual’s contract duration is a minimum of one year with no leave or resignation allowed before six months. The fighters are offered a salary of Rs 195,000 with an additional Rs 50,000 bonus depending on their performance.

As of now, some 18 Indian nationals are stranded in various towns along the whole battle front. Due to growing public diatribe and mounting political pressure, Indian Ministry of External Affairs has been compelled to approach Russian authorities for extrication of these “just fighters”. Indian Foreign Ministry further confirmed that it was aware of the recruitment of Indian nationals by Russian authorities.

The irony of the fact is that India who repeatedly utters blatant lies at every international forum to malign Pakistan has itself been exposed as a terrorist manufacturing factory from where the World can hire mercenaries and assassins. In the past year as well, India’s belligerence was unearthed when the Canadian Premier himself in his epigrammatic remarks alluded to India as a terrorist state which was involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The assassinations of Shahid Latif and Muhammad Riaz in Pakistan were also orchestrated by “highly- -skilled” individuals of India’s burgeoning group of assassins.

It is pertinent to mention here that India’s support for terrorist entities within Pakistani territories, notably in Baluchistan Province is also no hidden secret. India’s clandestine provision of funds, arms, manpower and training to such groups is fundamentally aimed at diffusing unrest and destabilizing the region.

In December of 2023, a high-ranking leader of the Baloch National Army (BNA), a separatist militant faction, surrendered to the Pakistani authorities, unveiling covert revelations regarding India’s clandestine patronage of terrorist endeavours in Balochistan. The commander Sarfaraz Bangalzai highlighted India’s surreptitious backing of separatist elements operating in the region aimed to scuttle CPEC progress.

In 2016 as well, Inter-Services Public Relations unveiled a video recording wherein Kulbhushan Jadhav, an operative of Indian intelligence, confessed to engaging in espionage activities. This truculent attitude elucidates India’s dual standards in front of the international community as it shamelessly applies the habitual tactic of a thief crying “stop thief” to blame Pakistan for cross-border terrorism while assisting Baloch terrorists financially, physically and morally. In a nutshell, beneath the veneer of ostensible transformation lies a concerning reality: India emerges as a belligerent and bellicose entity, shrouded in moral ambiguity and drowned in the ocean of impoverished citizens who, driven by desperation, are inclined to serve as mercenaries even for paltry sums, sanctioned tacitly by the Indian government.

These easily recruited “hire for price” soldiers exhibit a disturbing willingness to engage in conflict devoid of ethical considerations, whether it is related to the massacre of innocent children in Gaza or the downtrodden populace of Ukraine. Concomitantly, India has meticulously cultivated a global network of assassins, whose proficiency is starkly exemplified in the targeted eliminations of individuals such as Hardeep Singh Nijjar and two Pakistani nationals. Such developments serve as a clarion call to the international community to curtail the lethal ambitions of a megalomaniacal India before its voracious appetite for violence engulfs the entire world.

The writer is a freelance columnist.