Trade activities resume at Pak-Afghanistan border

The resumption of trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing have brought respite to people living on either side, Pakistani state media reported on Sunday, citing residents.

Pakistani authorities closed the Chaman border in the southwestern Balochistan province in Nov. 2023 amid protests over Islamabad’s decision to limit cross-border travel to only those with valid passports and visas.

Border between the two neighbors has witnessed frequent closures of crossings in recent years over skirmishes between border forces amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Trade activities through the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing resumed this week reportedly to facilitate the movement of goods for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which starts in March.

“The people have expressed great satisfaction over the resumption of trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan through Chaman-Spin Boldak border,” the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“The local people have appreciated the endeavors of Pakistan Army and the government in this regard.”

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan soared amid a spike in militant attacks, including suicide bombings, in Pakistan’s northwestern and southwestern regions that border Afghanistan.

Islamabad said last year the attacks involved a number of Afghans and ordered all illegal foreigners, mostly Afghan nationals, to leave the country by Nov. 1, 2023. While Kabul denies the allegation and foreign government as well as rights groups have urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision, the repatriation of Afghan nationals, some of them living in Pakistan for decades, continues from different parts of Pakistan.

“So far, more than five hundred three thousand Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan,” the Radio Pakistan said in a separate report. “Over five thousand Afghan nationals returned to their country over the last one week.”