APNS greets PM Shehbaz, urges increase in govt ad rates

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has welcomed the election of Mian Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second consecutive term and expressed its full support in his efforts to address the challenges faced by the nation.

Mrs. Nazafreen Salgol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Mian Shahbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan and hoped that under his stewardship, the Government of Pakistan will continue to strive for the development and improvement in all fields including the media.

They believe that the new government would continue to strengthen the rules of law, rights of the citizens and of the media to unfettered freedom and right to access of information.

The APNS office bearers requested the Prime Minister elect to implement the decision taken at the end of his first tenure to increase in the government advertisement rates for the newspapers which unfortunately could not be implemented due to procedural reasons.

The APNS has requested the Prime Minister to meet the office bearers and members of the Executive Committee at his earliest convenience to discuss the matters of mutual Interests.