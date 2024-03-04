Balochistan CM felicitates newly elected APNS office-bearers

Balochistan CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

“It gives me immense pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to you, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, on being elected as the President, and to you, Sarmad Ali, on your election as the Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

“Your election to these prestigious positions is a testament to your unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership qualities, and the profound trust that the members of the APNS place in you. It is an acknowledgment of your dedication to the cause of promoting free and responsible journalism in Pakistan.

“I am confident that under your stewardship, the APNS will continue to thrive, overcoming the challenges faced by the print media industry, and making significant strides towards further enhancing the quality of journalism in our country. Your roles are pivotal at a time when the media’s responsibility to provide accurate, unbiased information is more critical than ever.

“The Government of Balochistan looks forward to supporting your initiatives and collaborating closely with the APNS to foster a more transparent, informed, and engaged society. Together, we can ensure that the press remains a pillar of democracy, contributing significantly to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

“Balochistan government is well aware of the current state of the print media and dearth of industries in Balochistan, hence I, being the chief executive of the province reaffirm government pledge to steering out the print media from prevailing financial crunch.”