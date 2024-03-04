The World Bank Delegation Visits Dhabeji Pumping Station

THATTA: Delegation of the World Bank has ensured cooperation for improving supply of water to Karachi from Dhabeji pumping station. A delegation of World Bank that included global director to the world bank Mr Suraj Kumar Jha, Mr Watson J, noted water expert Khairi Al Jamal, practice manager Jozes Mugabi among others visited Dhabeji pumping station on Monday to evaluate supply of water and the sewage system. During the visit chief operating officer water corporation gave a detailed verifying to the delegation regarding the supply of water to Karachi from Dabeji pumping station. The delegation discussed multiple measures to perk up the supply of water to Karachi the biggest city of the country from Dhabeji pumping station The officials of water supply corporation told this correspondent that the team had visited the pumping station of the government sought the assistance of The World Bank for refurbishment and alteration of pumping station. The delegation after visiting the station expressed its satisfaction besides proposing further improvement for the sewage system. It is pertinent to mention here that the dhabeji pumping station has been facing multiple issues with regards to maintenance for the past one decade that cause suspension of water to Karachi.