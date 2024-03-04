Acid Attack

No means no! Well, not in our bizarre society where any woman daring to refuse friendship requests or marriage proposals tends to become a gross challenge, sending testosterone levels into overdrive.

In yet another episode of fragile male ego’s failure to comprehend the concept of consent, a tutor in Karachi allegedly threw acid on a female student after she had refused to be friends. While a case has been registered for now, there’s no telling whether any notable development would ensue given the alarming prevalence of gender-based crimes in Pakistan. Despite efforts to curb these crimes, no legislation or court verdict has been able to reduce the frequency of these heart-wrenching attacks; leaving an unbelievably high number of victims to suffer in silence. Pakistan has one of the highest rates of acid attacks in the world.

The number of cases continues to grow, highlighting the urgent need for action to protect vulnerable individuals from such acts of violence. Left with physical and emotional scars that last a lifetime as the horrific reminders of their assault, victims find it incredibly hard to overcome their trauma. From the moment they wake up to the moment they go to sleep, burn victims are forced to live with the consequences of someone else’s malicious actions.

It is, therefore, becoming crucial that the state prosecutes the perpetrators of gender-based crimes, such as acid attacks, and tries them as per the law. The lack of accountability only emboldens those who seek to harm others, perpetuating a cycle of violence and fear. Justice must be served not only for the victims but also to send a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated in any society.

If today, Karachi Police does not put its best foot forward and thoroughly investigate the case before presenting the accused teacher before the court, it would play a significant role in helping encourage many, many others to let their demons rip through and unleash this senseless violence upon countless innocent victims. *