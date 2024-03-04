Asian Nelson Mandela

What a coincidence! The political party, which is a pioneer of Democracy in Pakistan is facing the same situation which it faced in 1967, 1977 and 2008. None but anti-state actors challenged the pioneers of democracy every time.

The presidency is the symbol of federation and guardianship of state but after plotting Mahmood Khan Achakzai as a nominee by 9th May attackers of GHQ, now the presidential election is state vs non-state actors. Cat out of the bag. First of all, I must appreciate the Pakistan Army’s relentless services in every challenging situation of Pakistan whenever Pakistan has faced. Since 1947, the Pakistan Armed Forces have given to the people of Pakistan more than any other country or institute in Pakistan and beyond. Without any doubt, the Pakistan Armed Forces always rescued Pakistan during its tough moments.

Recently, in the COVID-19 pandemic and after the recent floods, it was none but the Pakistan Armed Forces who rescued the people of Pakistan in the first instance and timely; others joined lately. Pakistan has been struggling with problems involving the national economy, security and public health issues. Since 1947 to date, the world and the people of Pakistan have witnessed that the Pakistan Armed Forces have continued to help in all difficult times.

Asif Ali Zardari is a symbol of democracy and federation.

The way Pakistan’s Armed forces helped and saved the people of Pakistan in Covid19 pandemic, Pakistan got global recognition for it. BIG THANK YOU, PAKISTAN ARMY! And now in general elections, the Pakistan army played a crucial role in ensuring security and maintaining law and order during the electoral process. The people of Pakistan appreciate and are thankful to the Pakistan army for the successful election process in Pakistan. Under article 245 of the constitution of Pakistan, for the election of February 08, 2024, the election commission sought the help of the Pakistan army for the maintenance of overall security in the country. For this election of February 08, 2024, the Pakistan Army had no role in:

* Production of ballots from printing presses.

* Transportation of the material before election day.

* Transportation of material from the RO office to polling stations.

* Deployment on polling day inside polling stations.

* Transporting election material and polling staff back to Election Commission offices.

* The counting of ballots.

Keeping in view all these facts, the political party PPP, the pioneer of democratic parliament must present its recommendations to frame appropriate legislation to stop all stakeholders from criticizing the Pakistan army over the election process since ongoing irrelevant criticism only helps the enemy of Pakistan inside and outside Pakistan.

Pakistan Army’s role was to provide security and they did a great job. We as a nation are thankful to the Pakistan army for helping the people of Pakistan yet again. Big Thank You Pakistan Army. It is pertinent to mention here that we the patriots fully support the state and reject all non-state actors. A majority vote is with a pro-state presidential candidate in the election that’s Asif Ali Zardari. There was a time when a section of media, different anti-democratic forces, and non-state actors did nothing but spit venom against the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

Their assumptions and arguments always proved wrong and baseless. They spread their false propaganda through underhand methods. Those who used to defame him should be ashamed and they must apologize for his character assassination. I wish they could read the history. When Zardari was in power, Zardari had forgiven his worst enemies. He announced a general amnesty for all. He introduced and practically implemented his reconciliation policy, a new culture; where there is no revenge no hatred for anyone and love for all.

Every honest Pakistani sees him as the most revered statesman. This is the time to pay tribute to the great vision of the great leader of the east ‘Asif Ali Zardari’. According to fundamental principles of good governance, the head of state shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the holding and promotion of peace congresses. Now, come to former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s personality and assess his tenure.

The energy crisis, fragile economy, price hike and law and order situation of the country could only be addressed by the reconciliation policy introduced by President Asif Ali Zardari. He had made very tough decisions for the sake of the country and the poor people of Pakistan. He had forgiven his worst enemies, those who put him behind bars though he was innocent, tortured him brutally and eventually ruined his family. His act of forgiveness was aimed at the prosperity and development of poor nations. During his presidency, he had kept good relations with neighbouring countries to maintain peace in this region. He ended the civil war in the country. He had given equal rights to all nations, ethnicities, races and minorities of his country. Honestly speaking, Asif Ali Zardari is “Asian Nelson Mandela”.

Asif Ali Zardari has also contributed something very special to humanity and it is worthy to be followed by mankind. No human is perfect and mistakes can be committed by any human. So being a citizen of Pakistan, I would like to pay rich tribute to him and would like to say a big thank you to him that yes, Mr Zardari, at least you tried to do something for Pakistan. Current democracy is the fruit of your vision, for which you have been doing your unending struggle since the 1990s.

Putting aside all differences, an honest opinion is that no other live political leader has rendered his/her services for democracy as Zardari has done. He is a symbol of democracy and federation. In view of alleged rigging in four successive general elections, some people wanted to derail democracy. Though his party was the biggest victim of that rigging he vowed that he and his party are against anti-democratic forces and they will protect democracy and work for a better, shining and true democratic Pakistan. He is an inspiration for many Pakistanis, he is the reason for many Pakistanis to say ‘PAKISTAN KHAPAY’ meaning “Long Live Pakistan’.

Last but not least; the dynamics of demography now have changed. At the outset of the 20th Century, 10 pc people in the world lived in cities. In 2000, this proportion rose to over 50 pc and by 2025 it will be over five billion worldwide. So issues like hate speech, hate crime, xenophobia and racism are obvious, which the world has been witnessing in different forms recently. Pakistan’s larger cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad Islamabad etc. are in the phase of the tip of the iceberg phenomenon. We now need solid legislation in terms of racism like we have framed rules in the form of the Protection of Pakistan Bill to eliminate terrorism.

Let us pledge to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination and sign UNCERD so that non-state actors may not find any space to hurt the interests of the state of Pakistan. Zardari, Asian Nelson Mandela is the only ray of hope for the patriots of Pakistan to make Pakistan great again. Pakistan Zindabad!

The writer is a senior journalist and TV analyst.