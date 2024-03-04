China, Iran felicitate Shehbaz on becoming PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang have congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. President Xi Jinping in his message expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan would be able to make new and greater achievements in the cause of national development and progress. He stressed that China and Pakistan would continue their traditional friendship and cooperation in various fields. Chinese Premier Li Qiang has also sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Separately, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Amirabdolahian, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif for his recent election as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In a statement, Minister Amirabdolahian expressed his optimism for the strengthening of bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz’s leadership. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and collaboration between the two nations for mutual prosperity and regional stability. Minister Amirabdolahian’s message underscores the commitment of Iran to fostering constructive diplomatic ties with Pakistan and highlights the shared goals and values that bind the two nations together.